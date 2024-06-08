Suzuki to cease car production in Thailand, shifting to production of electric and hybrid vehicles

Suzuki Motor Corp has announced it will cease manufacturing cars and trucks in Thailand by the end of next year, shifting its focus towards the production of electric and hybrid vehicles in other locations. The Japanese automaker intends to continue its presence in Thailand by importing vehicles, including electric and hybrid models, from its plants in other parts of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Japan, and India.

The decision to close the plant, which is part of Suzuki’s strategy to align with global carbon neutrality and electrification goals, will affect its plant in Rayong province. The facility, established 12 years ago, has a production capacity of 60,000 units annually and employs around 800 people.







Suzuki has outlined plans to introduce six electric vehicle models by the 2030-2031 fiscal year and expects to launch its first electric vehicle in India by next year.

According to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Thailand’s automotive sector is facing challenges. This year, an increase in factory closures was attributed to economic downturns, mergers, and rising operational expenses. (NNT)









































