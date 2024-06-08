Senate election proceeds as planned

The Election Commission (EC) has confirmed that the Senate election will proceed as planned, starting with district-level voting on Sunday (June 9). The decision follows a unanimous vote by the seven commissioners despite a recent Constitutional Court decision to review a petition challenging the legality of four provisions in the organic law governing the Senate elections.

The court’s willingness to review the petition had sparked concerns that the election might be postponed. However, EC Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee stated that the commission had carefully discussed the implications of the court challenge and opted to continue with the election schedule. He assured that any issues arising post-election would be addressed by the EC.







The Administrative Court had previously invalidated four EC rules related to campaign practices, which candidates had argued were unfair. Some caretaker senators have also complained about alleged vote rigging in certain provinces, which they have requested the commission investigate.

Approximately 45,000 candidates from 20 professional groups have registered for the election, with voting restricted to approved candidates. The district voting on June 9 will be followed by provincial votes on June 16, culminating in a national vote to select 200 members for the upper house. (NNT)





































