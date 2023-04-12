Suspected hacker of 55 million Thais personal data surrenders to police

An army sergeant, allegedly hacking the personal data of 55 million Thais turned himself in to the police at the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.

He has been charged with putting false information into the computer system. More detail will follow.

According to the national police chief Pol.Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the hacker who was identified as an army sergeant acquired the personal data of 55 million Thais from Mor Prom application.







The hacker named “9near” who posted on BreachForums, claiming that he had personal data of more than 55 million Thais leaked from a government agency. The hacker posted examples of the data with people’s names, surnames, addresses, birthdates, phone numbers and ID card numbers. He also threatened the owners of information by sending them SMS.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau gathered evidence and sought the arrest warrant for the army sergeant, native of Nonthaburi province. He has been charged with bringing false information into the computer system, which could cause damage to the national security and public panic.

Initially, it is believed that he acted on impulse. His wife, who is a nurse at a hospital in Nonthaburi will be questioned if she was involved in the hack. (TNA)



















