Surat Thani Airport resumes operations

Bangkok, 27 April, 2020, at 12.00 Hrs. – Surat Thani Airport has announced flight resumptions of Nok Air, Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air during 1-30 May, 2020.





Nok Air and Thai AirAsia will operate daily flights while Thai Lion Air will operate one flight a week.

For further details about flight times, passengers can check at:

Surat Thani Airport: https://minisite.airports.go.th/suratthani/home.php, or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/suratinternationalairport/

Nok Air: www.nokair.com

Thai AirAsia: www.airasia.com/th/th

Thai Lion Air: https://lionairthai.com/en/

(tatnews.org)