Foreign Ministry and Ambassador discuss upcoming official visit of Prime Minister of Bhutan to Thailand in June

Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, welcomed H.E. Mr. Kinzang Dorji, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan to Thailand on 11 June 2024. Both sides welcomed the continued progress of Thai-Bhutan bilateral relations as this year marks the auspicious occasion of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two Kingdoms. Both sides expressed readiness to work closely together toward the success of the upcoming official visit of the Prime Minister of Bhutan to Thailand in June this year.







In addition, both sides concurred that tourism and people-to-people linkages are the cornerstone of Thai – Bhutan relations. They hoped to further strengthen multifaceted cooperation in potential areas, such as trade and investment, education, and human resources development. In this regard, they exchanged views on the investment prospects in Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), Bhutan’s new economic hub. They also discussed ways to push forward the cooperation under BIMSTEC, of which Thailand will host the Summit later this September. (MFA)

































































