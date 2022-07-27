Sunrise Beach in Satun, Maya Bay in Krabi in top 20 list of world ranking will attract more tourists

Two of Thailand’s beaches have made it onto a recent top 20 list of the most beautiful beaches in the world. In response, the prime minister has told tourism-related agencies to continue making preparations for the arrival of foreign tourists.

The United Kingdom’s Daily Star newspaper has reported on a recent ranking of “world’s 20 most beautiful beaches”. The ranking was created from an analysis of Instagram posts and the number of Google articles that contained the word ‘beautiful’ for each beach.







Venice Beach, California topped the ranking while Thailand’s Sunrise Beach in Satun and Maya Bay in Krabi also made the cut. Sunrise Beach was placed 6th and Maya Bay 12th.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha said the ranking reflects Thailand’s popularity amongst global tourists. He, therefore, reiterated to tourism-related agencies to make preparations to receive foreign tourists under the 2022 plan for driving the tourism sector.





2022 is a year for Thai tourism promotion and the government is currently implementing the Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters campaign. New aspects of the tourism experience are the focus of the campaign. ‘Amazing New Chapters’ seeks to add significance to each trip made by tourists who were denied travel opportunities due to the Covid pandemic.



Gen. Prayut also expressed support for multi-sectoral collaborations on tourism for the purpose of attracting more tourists and expanding cooperation to involve other nations. He cited the Northeast India Festival in Bangkok at the end of this month as an example. This event will be held at Central World on July 30 and 31. (NNT)































