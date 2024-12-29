Human Security Minister condemns use of disabilities for personal profit

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Social Development and Human Security Varawut Silpa-archa has addressed the death of a social media influencer, directing the Human Security Emergency Management Center to investigate the circumstances. He offered condolences to the individual’s grandmother and announced that additional support for the family, including elderly allowances and home modifications, is being considered.



The case has drawn attention to the exploitation of people with disabilities and raised concerns over unethical practices. The victim, who held a disability ID card issued by the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, was allegedly subjected to exploitative treatment. Varawut condemned the use of disabilities for personal profit, describing such behavior as harmful and unjust. He urged the public, including online influencers, to uphold ethical standards and refrain from creating content that exploits vulnerable individuals.







In response, the ministry continues to support programs such as the Talented Individual Card, which certifies the skills of people with disabilities and allows them to earn a living legally through activities such as playing music or demonstrating special abilities.

Minister Varawut has also instructed related units to explore legal options for holding exploiters accountable and vowed to pursue action wherever possible. (NNT)

































