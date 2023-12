IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT

The Meteorological Department warns people to be careful about the strong waves in the Gulf of Thailand and heavy to very heavy rain in the southern eastern region on 23-26 December 2023.

Heavy rain in some places including Chumphon and Surat Thani provinces

Heavy to very heavy rain in many areas including Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces. (TAT)