Strict virus screenings at airports nationwide

BANGKOK – Measures to prevent the corona virus, are being followed at airports nationwide, especially the screening measure using Thermo-scanning machines to measure the body temperature of Chinese tourists visiting from all cities.







Mr Rewat Areerop, Assistant Secretary to the Deputy Minister of Public Health, gave a media conference on the performance of the operation to monitor the presence of the corona virus from China as people are starting to panic after a report on the detection of infected patients in Phuket. He confirmed that no corona virus-infected patient has been found in the Phuket area. Currently, there are only four cases of suspected coronavirus patients under observation in Phuket. Two of them are at Wachira Phuket Hospital, one of them is at Thalang Hospital and another one is Patong Hospital. The four patients have gradually recovered.

Thirty-six Thermo-scanning machines will be used to carry out thermal screening on 8,000 incoming passengers from China on more than 40 flights to Phuket.

At Don Mueang Airport, Police Lieutenant General Satawat Hiranboorana, Assistant Commission-General of the Royal Thai Police, visited Don Mueang Airport’s International Passenger Terminal (Building 1), Floor 3, Gate 1, and provided moral support to officers who are performing their duty to take care of people. Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited requires all flights to land at a specific location. The disease control checkpoint has installed the Thermo-scanning machines to measure the body temperature of passengers according to public health procedures before they show themselves at the immigration checkpoint.