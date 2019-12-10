Street Food festival held in Lopburi

LOPBURI – Lopburi people are inviting tourists to visit the 11th Street Food festival which features a variety of clean and delicious food.

At Street Food, Lam Narai Subdistrict Municipality, Chai Badan district, Lopburi province, Public Health Deputy Minister Sathit Pitutecha opened the 11th Street Food festival Dec 9, which was aimed at encouraging restaurant operators, food vendors and owners of all types of businesses to improve and develop their establishments to meet the standard criteria of the food safety strategy. The event offers visitors the opportunity to vote for restaurants selling delicious food and Lam Narai district’s famous delicacies.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health said today that the festival was first started in 2008 with a focus on increasing the incomes of local people. It is a strategy that attracts tourists and the people of the region to drop into Lam Narai subdistrict. Currently, there are 120 food stalls. Lamnarai Sundistrict Municipality has worked with Chai Badan Hospital and Chai Badan Subdistrict Office of Public Health to develop food stalls that ensure a high standard of street food for the enjoyment and safety of consumers.