Storm Noul causes flash floods and strong winds across Thailand

Storm Noul brought persistent rain to the heart of Nakhon Ratchasima province where flooding and felled trees which damaged houses were reported in many areas.







Flooding happened in low-lying areas in the provincial seat including outside Suranaree University of Technology.

Flood levels were 50-60 centimeters deep in some areas where many cars and motorcycles broke down.









The storm also felled trees on many roads and houses. Rescuers were deployed to clear them.

In the southern province of Trang, strong winds and high waves continued off its coast. Fishermen in Hat Samran district tried to save some moored fishing boats that were being pounded in the sea. High waves sank two boats there yesterday.

The meteorological department said tropical storm “Noul” this morning downgraded to tropical depression over the northeastern province of Khon Kaen.

Torrential rain will be possible across the country. People in at-risk areas should beware of flash floods and strong winds. (TNA)











