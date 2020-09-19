Malaysia deports 48 Thais after serving prison sentences

Forty eight Thai nationals have been deported after serving prison sentences in Malaysia.

The Malaysian authorities handed over the 48 Thai citizens to their Thai counterparts at the border crossing in Songkhla’s Sadao district Friday morning.







The 38 males and 10 females were arrested for working illegally in Malaysia and have already finished their prison sentences.









Undergoing COVID-19 tests upon arrival, all of them tested negative for coronavirus and were immediately sent for mandatory 14-day quarantine in Songkhla.

Malaysia conducted the repatriation of Thai citizens while temporarily closing its border crossings in Kedah State for 14 days due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Officials said that over 100 new COVID-19 patients have been confirmed in Kedah during the past week. (TNA)











