Storm ‘Noul’ caused flash floods, strong wind and landslides in Thailand

People in 27 provinces have been affected by flash floods, strong wind and landslides caused by Storm Noul between Friday and Sunday.









The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Monday its assessment on the impacts of Noul in 27 provinces, mostly in the North and Northeast.

Flashfloods and landslides damaged infrastructures, farms, villages and other property. Nearly 2,000 households have been severely affected. One storm-related fatality and two injuries have been reported.

The storm has also brought flash floods and high tides in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea, according to the Meteorological Department.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation's Director- General Chayapol Thitisak said that affected households could request for assistance at an emergency hotline 1784. (TNA)








