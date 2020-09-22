Thailand Excise Dept. expects to generate 520 billion baht this fiscal year

The Excise Department expects to generate 520 billion baht in revenue in the current fiscal year which ends this month.







Mr. Patchara Anuntasilpa, Director-General of the Department, said that 503.88 billion baht worth of excise tax had been collected in the current fiscal year, from October 2019 to August 2020.

The tax collection was 6.53 percent or 35 billion baht lower than the previous fiscal year, he said.

Fuel and petroleum products remained the number one source of excise tax revenue, accounting for over 200 billion baht, said Mr. Patchara.

With economic reopening, growing domestic tourism revenue and car sales, the Department expected a revenue of approximately 520 billion baht this fiscal year, he said. (TNA)















