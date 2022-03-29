200 join 1st motocross race in East Pattaya

More than 200 riders competed in the first Motocross SR Cyclecross in Nongplalai, East Pattaya.

Nong Plalai headman Yodsapong Linthong and Pong municipal council members Satit Sirirup and Prajub Jaiyungyeun opened the March 27 competition at SR Cyclecross outside Pattaya.



Yodsapong said the race was held to give motorcyclists a better place to race than city streets, as well as give aspiring professionals more experience.

There were 34 categories of races, including those for new to motocross, small bikes, big bikes and a “super cup”.









































