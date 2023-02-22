SRT to test out first battery-powered locomotive from Lat Krabang Depot to Laem Chabang Port

The State Railway of Thailand is testing out the first battery-powered locomotive for operational feasibility and safety. The national railway operator is planning to order 50 more of these engines to haul both passenger and freight trains in the future. (ANCHOR ROLL)







The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has revealed it is testing the new battery-powered locomotive on the national railway network to evaluate its performance. The so-called EV locomotive has been hauling trains onto the elevated tracks and platforms of Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal with great success. The national railway operator is planning to use this locomotive to haul passenger and freight trains in the later stages of testing.

Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, head of SRT’s public relations department, said the SRT, together with King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang and Energy Absolute, is testing this first battery-powered locomotive, which could help improve the country’s rail transport and energy security.







All trains run by the SRT, except for the newly-opened Red Lines commuter train, use diesel-electric locomotives and multiple units to operate.

Unlike other electric locomotives which rely on constant electricity input, this battery-powered locomotive can operate on a non-electrified track. This particular model also comes with a fast charging facility that can charge the battery to full in just an hour, and a battery swapping station that swaps out the battery in less than 10 minutes. The locomotive can run up to 300 kilometers per a single charge when hauling carriages.

The locomotive in testing has a maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour. The SRT plans to operate this locomotive at up to 100 kilometers per hour for passenger services, and up to 70 kilometers per hour for freight services. It is expected to cost 40-60% less to operate, compared to a conventional diesel locomotive.







The SRT will soon be using this locomotive to haul freight wagons from Lat Krabang Inland Container Depot to Laem Chabang Port to test out the performance and safety.

The SRT is planning to place orders for around 50 battery-powered locomotives, with the first battery-operated trains in passenger service expected to start this year. (NNT)



























