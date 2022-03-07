Speedboat companions questioned for 9 hours on Thai actress ‘Tangmo’ case

Police called five speedboat companions of late actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong as well as singer Bo TK for additional questioning that lasted nine hours.

The questioning happened at the Provincial Police Region 1 headquarters yesterday (March 6). All of them except Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat who allegedly had to handle personal business and sought postponement.



Pol Lt Gen Jirapat Phumjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, said police made much progress in their investigation into the death of the actress and were narrowing down their list of possibilities.

Besides, divers found a suspicious glass in the Chao Phraya River near the spot where Tangmo plunged to her death from the speedboat on Feb 24. The retrieval followed a witness’s account that speedboat companion Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun threw a wine glass into the river.







Divers also found a bag containing something near the glass. Police will conduct DNA examination on the objects to determine if they were linked to the Tangmo case. (TNA)































