Spectacular fire walking ritual highlights ‘Vegetarian Festival’ in Trang

The annual Vegetarian Festival is not only about the strict adherence to a vegetarian diet and abstaining from animal products, but it’s also known for the breathtaking spectacle of the fire-walking ritual.

This vibrant event captivates both participants and spectators alike, drawing attention to the cultural and spiritual significance of the age-old tradition.







The Trang province’s Vegetarian Festival is deeply rooted in tradition, featuring the sacred fire-walking ceremony. Devotees, with unwavering faith, bravely traverse the fiery path barefoot, seeking both purification and a powerful display of their mastery over the searing heat.

As the moment approached, the divine mediums from various shrines initiated the ritual at the ceremonial grounds. They commenced by lighting the hallowed fire pit, taking their turns to walk barefoot through the fire. The awe-inspiring ceremony unfolded before a congregation of a thousand devoted vegetarians, all dressed in pristine white attire.







Meanwhile, in the Trang city municipality, Chinese shrines buzzed with activity as a sea of white-clad participants joined in the event. Traditionally, some of these shrines have been providing nine-day vegetarian meals in tiffin carriers to the faithful. However, this year, there was a noticeable price hike, with the cost of the tiffin service rising from 700 baht to 1,200 baht. This increase, unfortunately, resulted in a decline in the number of participants.

Nonetheless, a steadfast group of devotees continued to purchase their vegetarian meals from the shrines, undeterred by the higher prices. Their loyalty to the annual tradition of practicing vegetarianism with the shrines remains unwavering, and they understand the rising expenses.

When evaluating the cost of 27 meals over nine days, the average meal price hovers around 50 baht. Considering that a single meal can satiate a family of approximately 3-4 people, the expense amounts to roughly 15-16 baht per person per meal. (TNA)





















