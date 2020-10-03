‘Special Tourist Visa’ ready for Covid-19-passed foreigners with long-stay plans in Thailand

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ordered Thai embassies and consulates-general worldwide to prepare for issuing visas for long-stay visitors.







Natapanu Noppakhun, deputy spokesman of the ministry, said Special Tourist Visa (STV) would be issued for the foreigners who passed COVID-19 control measures and planned long stays in Thailand.

The government initiated the special visa to allow in foreign tourists in order to relieve economic problems resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019.

Mr Natapanu said the Ministry of Interior allowed long-stay visitors to stay in Thailand for 90 days and the visas could be extended twice later for 90 days each time. The measure is valid from Oct 1 to Sept 30 next year.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has told Thai embassies and consulates-general worldwide to prepare for issuing the Special Tourist Visa. The issuance will be done carefully in compliance with the announcement of the Ministry of Interior and COVID-19 control measures set by the Ministry of Public Health and relevant organizations,” he said.

Applicants for STV must prove their payment for accommodations of at least 14 days at alternative state quarantine or alternative hospital quarantine facilities or payment for the purchase or rent of residential units in Thailand and have COVID-19 health insurance coverage worth at least US$100,000. (TNA)











