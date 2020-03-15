Special Announcement & Cases of COVID-19 in Thailand by MOPH

(MOPH) Department of Disease Control – The situation on 13 March 2020 at 8.00 a.m.

There are currently 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) being actively treated in hospitals, 35 cases have recovered and have been sent home, and there has been one death, which brings the total number of COVID-19 cases detected inThailand thus far to 75. From 3 January to 12 March 2020, the total number of patients under investigation (PUI) was 5,496 people. Of those, 226 PUI were detected from screening at ports of entry, and 5,270 people sought medical services on their own at hospitals. 3,992 cases have recovered and returned home, but a few of these cases who have been sent home and are being continually monitored. Most of the PUI were infected with seasonal influenza, and 1,504 PUI are still being admitted to hospitals for further testing.







As of 7:00 a.m. on 13 March 2020, since 5 January 2020 the international situation involves 123 countries, two special administrative regions of China, and one cruise ship, there were 132,983 confirmed cases and 4,946 deaths. 80,796 of these confirmed cases and 3,169 of these deaths are from the People’s Republic of China.

MOPH reiterated to eat hot food, use serving spoons, wash hands regularly and not share personal items.The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) reported a cluster outbreak of 5 new cases of COVID-19. The first two cases are a group of friends of yesterday’s 11 confirmed cases. Another three cases are close contacts and a group of friends at a party with the 57th confirmed case. The MOPH emphasized to eat cooked food, use serving spoons, wash hands and do not share the same glasses or personal items with others in order to prevent transmission. Dr. Sukhum Karnchanapimai, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Public Health and his team stated about the COVID-19 situation that today, there were reported five additional confirmed cases. They are part of a big cluster of illness and high-risk close contacts with previous confirmed cases. They were separated into two groups. The first group consists of a 36-year-old woman (this patient is number 71) and a 37-year-old man (this patient is number 72) both are close contacts with the 11 patients who were reported on 12 March 2020. The second group are close contacts with confirmed case number 57 (a 27-year-old South Korean woman who was treated at Nopparatrajathanee Hospital).

The first oneis a 19-year-old Thai man who is the younger brother of the patient. He was sick since 7 March 2020 with fever and a runny nose and his cough became more productive so he was admitted at a private hospital on 9 March 2020. Currently, he was treated in the private hospital (this patient is number 73). The second confirmed case(counted as the 74th confirmed case) is a 29-year-old woman who is the friend of the 57th confirmed case. She developed symptoms including a fever and cough on 7 March 2020. On 8 March 2020, after being admitted at a private hospital, she informed the doctor that before getting sick (4 March 2020), she went out for a party with her 13 friends.The third confirmed case(counted as the 75th confirmed case) is a 37-year-old man who is the friend of the 74th confirmed case. He developed symptoms on 9 March 2020.







On 10 March 2020, he was admitted at the hospital with symptoms including sore throat and runny nose. He informed the doctor that he joined the same party with the 74th confirmed case. Now, the medical officer is waiting for the laboratory result of the remaining 8 people who joined the aforementioned party. In summary, there are currently 35 patients who recovered from the disease, 39 admitted at hospitals and 1 one death (total number of cases is 75 together with 1 severe case being treated at the Bamrasnaradura Hospital).Currently, new clusters of infections have been reported in several transmission generations.

The Ministry of Public Health will notify owners/operators where the patient cases have visited to disinfect the areas in accordance with MOPH measures. The MOPH is also searching for more suspected cases to cut the cycle of clusters of patients. The MOPH alerted the public that if you who have a fever, cough, runny nose, stay at home, seek medical care immediately and notify history of contact to a confirmed case (such as socializing with friends who traveled from the outbreak area) and do not share objects for personal use (such as drinking glasses and dishes). If people can cooperate to strictly follow the Ministry of Public Health recommendations, self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning from ongoing outbreak areas can help Thailand to delay widespread disease in the country.Regarding the laboratory testing, currently, the Ministry of Public Health has expanded the laboratory network. There are 35 laboratories that have passed proficiency testing among public and private laboratories, including 20 public/ private hospitals, one medical science department, and 14 Regional Medical Sciences Centers nationwide.

Advice for the general public.

Please follow the news from the Ministry of Public Health. If there are any questions, ask at the Department of Disease Control Hotline 1422 for 24 hours per day or website: https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/, Twitter, Facebook, Line official, TikTok “ไทยรู้ สู้โควิด” and Line official ChatBot 1422 “Kor-Ror-OK”, Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health. People can check for scams at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society. www.antifakenewscenter.com











