How to handwash?

Use soaps and water for at least 40-60 seconds

How to handrub?

Use alcohol-based handrub for 20-30 seconds

A proper dab (covering your mouth and nose with the bend of your elbow) when you cough and sneeze is a good practice to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Thank you for your support, Paul Labile Pogba.

Please share this information to others. Help the world to reduce the risks and spread of COVID-19.

(Sources: WHO – World Health Organization)