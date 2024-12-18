Southern Thailand flood situation improves

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, Thailand – The severe flooding that inundated the center of Nakhon Si Thammarat province has started to subside, allowing for the reopening of major roads, Dec 17.

Aerial footage shows that while the city center remains partially submerged, the water levels have decreased significantly compared to the previous day. However, certain areas, such as Phatthanakan Khu Khwang Road, continue to be flooded. Despite the receding waters, the economic hub remains inundated along its six-kilometer stretch, with water levels ranging from 30 to 50 centimeters.







As for low-lying areas, the water levels are still high in some places, reaching up to a meter. Some residents still have to use boats to go shopping, and many shops along the streets have remained closed for two days straight.

Local authorities have deployed pumps to expedite the drainage process. If no further rainfall occurs, water levels are expected to return to normal within the next day.

The flood has affected over 310,000 people across 22 of the province’s 23 districts, resulting in five fatalities. (TNA)

































