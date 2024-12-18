Prime Minister acknowledges Election Commission summons over ‘Thaksin Influence’ allegation

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has acknowledged the Election Commission (EC)’s summons inviting her, as leader of the Pheu Thai Party, to clarify allegations that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is exerting undue influence over the party, December 18.







When asked about the matter, the Prime Minister stated, “I haven’t received the letter yet. I’ve heard about it, but I haven’t officially received it.”

When pressed on whether she would personally attend the EC’s clarification session or send a representative, she turned to inquire, “What does the letter say?” After reporters clarified that it was an invitation for the party leader to provide an explanation, the Prime Minister simply responded with, “Oh,” before proceeding to the Thai Khu Fah building without further comment. (TNA)

































