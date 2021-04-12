Songkran tourists arrive at Koh Samui in Gulf of Thailand for long holiday

During the Songkran Festival many places will be welcoming a large number of tourists. One of them is Koh Samui. Tourists have today been waiting for ferries since early morning, causing the ferry operator to add more trips to reduce the congestion.







At the ferry pier of the Sea Transfer Company, a lot of cars and trucks were lined up to cross the water to Koh Samui as Songkran is coming. The company also added to the number of ferry crossings to make it one trip per hour to reduce tourist congestion, while operating from 5 AM to 7 PM. However, if the demand rises, the ferries can travel as frequently as one trip per half hour.







Meanwhile, the pier has developed an application for ferry trip booking and ferry timetable checking to facilitate the arrival of tourists and avoid the buildup at the ticket office. People who cross to Koh Samui will be required to have their temperature taken, and wear a face mask at all times. Pier officers also request tourists’ travel history, and if they are from red zones, they will be sent to have a COVID-19 test. A tourist with a negative result can continue the trip. (NNT)













