Songkhla, southern Thailand, holds OTOP events to stimulate economy, tourism

Since the COVID-19 situation has improved, Songkhla province is organizing two events to promote One Tambon One Product (OTOP) goods, with both events involving more than 400 shops from many areas.







The Community Development Office of Songkhla has worked with OTOP entrepreneurs in the southern province to hold “OTOP Bonding Two Lands in the Southern Border” and “OTOP Thai to Songkhla”. Both events are taking place at Prince of Songkla University International Convention Center (PSUICC) until July 19, 2020.







The events will help entrepreneurs expand their customer bases and increase their sales opportunities. They are in line with the government’s policy to boost tourism and generate income for communities in Songkhla.

The trade fairs are following strict precautionary measures against COVID-19 by limiting the number of visitors and placing chairs at a safe distance apart. All participants have to wear protective masks, with food vendors required to wear face shields. Partitions have been set up in front of each booth, to ensure the safety of visitors, in accordance with the new normal lifestyle.(NNT)











