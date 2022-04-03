Songkhla – South Thailand, now welcoming ‘Test & Go’ travelers arriving by land

A Test & Go station in Songkhla province has started receiving international travelers by land following the completion of a trial run earlier in the week.

Paramount Palace Hotel in Songkhla’sSadao district is serving as a Test & Go COVID-19 Test Station for tourists entering the Kingdom by land. The test station, which began servicing international travelers on Friday (1 Apr), is staffed by personnel from Bangkok Hospital Hatyai. The station was established with an aim of making the Test & Go process more convenient for visitors, especially those crossing the land border and staying in Sadao district. These arrivals will not be required to commute to Hat Yai City for COVID testing.



A test run of the station was carried out ahead of its service commencement. International travelers will board SHA Plus-certified vehicles arranged by their hotels. Upon reaching the test station, they will present their passport and fill in a screening form as they register to get tested. The fees for the test vary from 500 to 3,900 baht, depending on the package chosen by the traveler. The testing will take place in a negative pressure room situated in a car park area. Once it has been administered, the traveler will head to their SHA Extra Plus hotel to await the result.







SomphonChiwawatthanaphong, president of the Tourism Council of Songkhla, said the test run demonstrated the readiness of all sectors to accommodate travelers from Malaysia and Singapore. He added that the measures in use will contribute to tourist safety. (NNT)































