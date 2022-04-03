Thailand discusses sustainable development with UNDP

Thailand recently discussed with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) the Kingdom’s aim to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday (31 Mar).



Gen Prayut took the opportunity to praise the UNDP for its active role in promoting sustainable development for the past 30 years, while promising that Thailand would continue to build on sustainability approaches.

He also touched on Thailand’s BCG economic model, saying the nation looked to this approach for sustainable and inclusive growth. He added that SDGs will be a crucial topic at this year’s meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, hosted by Thailand.







Both sides agreed that several issues had impacted the ability of nations to pursue sustainable development, including the COVID-19 pandemic, international conflicts and climate change.

They also agreed to work on ecological, human and inclusive development, reducing pollution and plastic waste, and facilitating technological exchanges.

The premier told the visiting representative that Thailand was willing to support the work of the UNDP in tackling global challenges and attaining SDGs. (NNT)



































