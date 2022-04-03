Storm pounds Chonburi towns, spares Pattaya

Storm-driven winds felled 13 utility poles in Ban Bung, injuring several commuters.

Heavy rain and wind pounded parts of Chonburi March 31, sparing Pattaya, but battering Ban Bung and Phanat Nikhom.

Songsak Sae Tiew, 51, suffered broken bones when a tree fell on his motorbike near the Nong Chak Special Learning Center. He was transported to Ban Bung Hospital.



A massive tree fell in Nong Chak Subdistrict with local government workers cutting the tree apart with chainsaws to restore traffic.

On Highway 349 between Nong Chak and Phanat Nikhom, wind took down 13 power poles, blocking the road. The Provincial Electricity Authority responded quickly, promising to restore power and clear the roadway before nightfall.



































