Some Thai vaccination centers ran out of AstraZeneca, had only Sinovac vaccine

The Public Health Ministry has confirmed that more AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered on schedule next month, after some vaccination centers reported that they had run out of AstraZeneca shots and had only the Sinovac vaccine left.







Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday that Thailand will take delivery of another lot of AstraZeneca vaccine in June, adding that, if the shots made in Thailand are not ready, the company will have to find them from somewhere else to fill the order, as stipulated in the contract.

He said the company is well aware of Thailand’s vaccination schedule, implying it is prepared to fill the order, regardless of whether the local production facility is ready.







According to the government’s plan, vaccination of people aged 60 and over, and those with any of seven underlying conditions who have registered through Mor Prom mobile application and health volunteers, will begin on June 7th. (NNT)























