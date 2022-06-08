Some restrictions remain despite cannabis legalization, says Thai PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said some restrictions remained in effect to govern the use of hemp and cannabis although they will be removed from the government’s narcotic list on June 9.

Regarding the legalization of hemp and cannabis, Gen Prayut said people would be allowed to grow and use the plants but their use would not be completely liberalized because the abuse of cannabis was harmful.







The behaviors of cannabis use must be controlled. For example, the prime minister said, cannabis smoking must not affect others and driving under the influence of cannabis was illegal. The use of cannabis flowers and floral clusters must be controlled by law because they contained narcotic substances, he said.







“They must not be sold to minors. The sales must be controlled and be subject to taxation. There will be a new law on relevant practices. The bill will be submitted to the parliament. From June 9 until the promulgation of the new law, the government will have a committee supervise policies on hemp and cannabis use. It includes representatives of the Public Health Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, academics and the civil sector. People must be educated and officials will receive complaints that may result from misunderstanding,” the prime minister said. (TNA)

































