Social security covers emergency treatment at any hospital this Songkran

Bangkok – Holiday travellers this Songkran can use the facilities and services of the closest hospital in case of an emergency, knowing that the medical fee for the first 72 hours of emergency treatment is covered under the terms of the Social Security scheme.

Ananchai Uthaipattanachep of the Social Security Office, says that employees and persons covered under the national health security program who are travelling back to their hometown or on a trip anywhere, should carry their health security card, as cardholders can attend any hospital in the region to receive treatment in cases of medical emergency or accidents, with the fee for the first three days covered by the Social Security Office.