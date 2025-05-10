Snake Farm at Thai Red Cross suspends python donations due to limited space

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Snake Farm at the Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute under the Thai Red Cross Society announced it will no longer accept donations of Burmese pythons and reticulated pythons due to space limitations.

The announcement was made via the Snake Farm’s official Facebook page, stating:

“Announcement: The Snake Farm at Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute, Thai Red Cross Society, will no longer be accepting donations of Burmese pythons and reticulated pythons due to insufficient space to house them. We apologize for the inconvenience.”







Following the post, many concerned citizens inquired whether other species of snakes were still being accepted. In response, the farm clarified that donations of other types of snakes are still welcome as usual.

The suspension of python donations may reflect a rise in public encounters with large snakes, particularly in urban and suburban areas, where such reptiles are often handed over to wildlife authorities or conservation groups.

































