MHESI Job Fair 2025 – Thailand’s largest career event attracts jobseekers and employers at QSNCC Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – The MHESI Job Fair 2025, Thailand’s largest career event of the year, is now in its second day at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. Running from May 9 to 11, the event is organized by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation to connect jobseekers with employers from Thailand and overseas.

Spread across more than 11,000 square meters, the fair is held under the theme “From Passion to Profession – Turning Dreams into Real Careers.” The opening day drew strong crowds, with visitors exploring opportunities in tourism, manufacturing, logistics, finance, and hospitality. Many companies conducted on-the-spot interviews and immediate hiring.







MHESI agencies, including the National Research Council of Thailand, Mahidol University, and the National Science and Technology Development Agency, are also recruiting for positions in research, technology, and education. Participants are offered chances to explore scholarships, academic careers, and technical roles. Mahidol University is showcasing its new MHESI educational app, while several science agencies are seeking researchers, engineers, and support staff. Special sessions throughout the event cover emerging job market trends, including expert talks on blockchain technology scheduled today.

The first day ended with a live performance by country singer Ja Nongpanee, drawing a large audience. Activities continue today with networking sessions, career talks, and ongoing recruitment from companies and government agencies. The event is free and open to the public until 8:00 p.m. today and from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on May 11. Attendees can register on-site or online for a chance to win prizes, including an iPad and thousands of other items worth over 250,000 baht. (NNT)

































