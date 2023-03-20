‘Smart Delivery Expo 2023’ at Bitec Bangna March 23-24

Smart Delivery Expo 2023, focusing on e-commerce, retail and logistics, will be launched in Bangkok to offer effective solutions for businesses.

Topics such as competition in ASEAN, future change in e-commerce and retails, improvement of in Last Mile Logistics management system, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) system will be discussed at the conference.







Exhibitors across the globe will be gathering at the event, bringing cutting-edge products and solutions from parcel carriers, reverse, logistics, click and collect to fleets, warehousing, and robotics.

The two-day seminar and exhibition will be organized at Bitec Bangna from March 23 to 24. Visit www.smartdeliveryexpo.com for more information. (NNT)



























