4.7-kilometer wave break wall along coastline in Bang Khun Thian, Bangkok in pipeline

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have teamed up to tackle the problem of coastal erosion in Bang Khun Thian district in the capital.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, along with his team, recently visited the district to inspect the coastal area.







Currently, concrete walls are used to separate the district’s land and coastal zones. According to the minister, further inspections are required to determine the walls’ effectiveness against strong waves.

Minister Varawut suggested that the walls should be a combination of conventional concrete and bamboo or concrete poles, erected along the coastline to protect the land from crashing waves.







The joint survey, conducted by the two agencies, resulted in a plan to construct a 4.7-kilometer wave break wall in Bang Khun Thian district. A budget of one billion baht from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Interior will soon be allocated for this purpose. (NNT)



























