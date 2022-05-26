Skål Bangkok lunch with Korn Chatikavanij speaking on Thailand’s Tourism

We are delighted to present an exceptional guest speaker for the upcoming Business Luncheon Talk on Tuesday 14th June 2022: Korn Chatikavanij, former Minister of Finance.

Venue and Time: 11:30 am 14th June 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel.

Speaker: Korn Chatikavanij, politician, best-selling author, and former investment banker.

TOPIC: Thailand’s Economy Direction for Thailand Tourism in 2022-2023.







Speaker Bio: From 2008 to 2011, Korn Chatikavanij was finance minister under democrat Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva. In January 2020 he left the democrat party to form his own Kla party. As party leader Korn Chatikavanij, is considered to be a future potential prime minister with the younger entrepreneurial generation. Born in London and educated at St John’s College Oxford this 58-year-old Thai politician has a unique understanding of macro economics and is no stranger to public speaking and is widely regarded, articulate and knowledgeable





Please join us for the very latest insights and an expert perspective of what to expect of Thailand’s important tourism sector.

Enjoy a 3-course western set lunch with wine, beer and coffee.

For Skal members Baht 950. Non-members are most welcome at Baht 1,650. For young Skal only Baht 500 per person.

For reservations : [email protected]. The luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit will be a popular gathering and advance reservations are strongly advised.







For further information please contact Kanokros Sakdanares at [email protected]





























