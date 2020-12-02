Six more Thai women found infected after crossing back from Myanmar at Chiang Rai border

The Department of Disease Control has reported six more Covid-19 cases, who illegally crossed the border back from Myanmar and travelled to several provinces including Bangkok.







Among them, four women worked at the same entertainment venue in Myanmar’s Tachileik as the four previously-confirmed four cases and two others visited that venue while staying in Myanmar.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

So far, a total of ten women, who sneaked across the border back to Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district through a natural trail were found being infected with Covid-19.







Dr Sopon Iamsirithaworn, director of the Division of Communicable Diseases released timelines, showing where six women visited after their return.

After illegally crossing border, they travelled by car, plane and taxi motorcycles to other destinations and are now being treated at hospitals in Phayao, Bangkok, Phichit, Ratchaburi and Chiang Mai.

The director asked all parties to help monitor Thais, who illegally cross the border back from Myanmar and dodge screening and quarantine procedures.

He said the disease investigation indicated that all of them were imported cases. No locally-transmitted cases, involving them have been reported so far.

Loading…

Meanwhile, the official daily report of the new coronavirus cases on Wednesday recorded 18 new cases, comprising 16 Thais and two foreigners.

They arrived from Turkey, Kuwait, Germany, Egypt, Israel, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, the United States, Sudan and Myanmar and tested positive for the virus while being quarantined. (TNA)











