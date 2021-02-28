Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Thailand pass quality tests

The first batch of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines that arrived Thailand on Wednesday has passed the quality tests and are ready for delivery to state hospitals.

Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) Director-General Dr Supakit Sirilak said tests on 320 shots from the shipment showed that the vaccines had been produced according to the standards set out in the contract.







He said the DMS has already informed the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), tasked with overseeing the shipment, about the outcome of the quality testing.

The next step will be for the GPO to ask the Department of Disease Control to provide a list of hospitals set to receive the Sinovac vaccine. It is expected that the vaccines will be dispatched to the targeted hospitals in 13 provinces over the weekend. (NNT)











