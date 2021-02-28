Koh Samui Hospital rehearses COVID-19 vaccination process

Ko Samui in Surat Thani is among areas in 13 provinces receiving the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Koh Samui Hospital today rehearsed vaccination steps to ensure a smooth operation, as the vaccine doses are expected to arrive at the hospital in a couple of days.

2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the first lot have been allocated for Koh Samui Hospital in Surat Thani, where frontline health workers will be the first to receive the jabs.







Koh Samui Hospital today rehearsed the vaccination process ahead of the rollout. The hospital’s deputy director Dr Withoon Kamondetdecha said the rehearsal was to ensure the preparedness of the hospital, and ensure the safety of all people receiving the vaccine.

People receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Koh Samui Hospital will have to go through eight steps, from registration, and the injection, through to side effects monitoring after the injection.







Priorities have been set for the vaccine rollout, with doctors, health workers, and frontline workers including officials at travel checkpoints being the first to receive the vaccine, as well as workers in the tourism and service sectors, village health volunteers, and committee members of the island’s Disease Control Center.

This early vaccine rollout at Koh Samui is aimed at gaining the confidence of visitors to this popular resort island. (NNT)











