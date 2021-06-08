Sinopharm vaccines to reach five industrial estates and deep-sea port in Rayong on July 9

A state-private partnership expects to start distributing Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccines to factory workers in five industrial estates and a deep-sea port in Map Ta Phut on July 9, with a target of 1,000 inoculations per day.

Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said vaccine distribution in industrial complexes is crucial, because workers in the manufacturing sector are important to driving supply chains and the economy.







The inoculations will be carried out for workers at WHA Eastern Industrial Estate (Map Ta Phut), Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate, Padaeng Industrial Estate, RIL Industrial Estate, Asia Industrial Estate and Map Ta Phut deep-sea port in Rayong.

The minister said it is good that factory workers can receive vaccines faster and this is beneficial for Thai industries. The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) is working with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) to speed up the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to workers in industrial estates.





The FTI is focusing on distributing Sinopharm vaccines, following concerns about a vaccine shortages under the state vaccination scheme. The vaccines are expected to be imported into Thailand between June 15 and June 20. (NNT)



















