Capsized Koh Samui island ferry in Gulf of Thailand under investigation

Investigation continued into the incident of a capsized ferry off Ko Samui over the past weekend when one was dead and four others were missing.







Raja 4 ferry capsized in strong winds and huge waves, about 3-4 metres high, near Koh Si and Koh Ha after it left Koh Samui for about five nautical miles in Koh Samui district, Surat Thani, on Aug 1. Raja Ferry Port, the operator, stated that its service continued as usual pending investigation into the incident.

Raja 4 ferry was chartered to carry three heavy trucks and one pickup truck. Twelve crewmembers and four passengers were on board. The company deployed two boats and asked marine police to rescue victims.

Later the Marine Department reported that victims comprised nine ferry staff and seven passengers. The ferry left Koh Samui for Don Sak district.

On Aug 2 officials of the Marine Department on KohSamui joined a search and rescue operation with marine police. Eleven victims were saved. Captain Tewin Surat died. Four missing people were identified as engineer Sirawut Thongboonyang, sailor Tiwakorn Wacharawit, salesperson Napasrada Janhan and truck driver Chaichan Laosap.

The search and rescue mission resumed today after huge waves had stopped it. (TNA)











