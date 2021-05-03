Singapore requires 14-day quarantine for travelers from Thailand

The Singapore Ministry of Health has announced that all travelers, including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long term visa holders, arriving from 2359hrs on 2nd May 2021 (Singapore time) and who have been in Thailand for any period during the 14 days prior to arrival in Singapore, will now be required to spend their 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities.

The ministry said travelers will no longer be able to opt-out of spending their 14-days at dedicated SHN facilities. (NNT)




















