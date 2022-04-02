Siam Makro to spend billions on business expansion in Thailand, India and Cambodia

Siam Makro Plc, the Makro operator, has announced plans to invest 11 billion baht in business expansion this year.

According to the group’s CEO, SuchadaIthijarukul, the investment will be used to open 30 new Makro stores in Thailand, three in India, and two in Cambodia.



The expansion plan puts the total number of Makro stores at 184 this year. Of the total, 172 stores are located in Thailand, and 12 are in foreign markets.

The Makro CEO also stated that the company plans to expand the operation of Siam Food Services Ltd, its frozen product distributor, by the second quarter of this year and to launch "maknet," a new business-to-business (B2B) marketplace.







Siam Makro has been involved in the offline-to-online business since 2019, beginning with MakroClick, which offers all products sold in Makro’s physical stores online, both through the website and mobile applications.

According to Suchada, the move is in response to changes in B2B customer purchasing behavior, which demand a one-stop solution for both products and services, as well as convenience and effectiveness in making purchases.

MakroClick has 500,000 customers now.



According to Suchada, the platform functions as an online wholesale marketplace, offering restaurant operators an end-to-end solution of products and services, allowing them to purchase items available in Makro stores or more than 1,000 partner stores, as well as other restaurant-related services.

Makro anticipates that up to 7,000 businesses will sign up for its new platform. (NNT)


































