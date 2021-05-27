Siam Bioscience ‘AstraZeneca’ vaccine passes quality inspection, June delivery confirmed

The Department of Medical Sciences has announced that nine production lots of the AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured locally by Siam Bioscience, passed quality inspection by the Department on May 25th.

Department Director-General Dr. Supakit Sirilak said Siam Bioscience has submitted another five lots for inspection, which should take about three days to complete, and the department expects the other five to pass the inspection as well. Each batch submitted for inspection contains a different number of doses.







He said, normally, the manufacturer sends a smaller batch of about 1 million to 2 million doses for inspection first, and then increases this to 2.5 million to 3 million doses per batch, once they have more manufacturing experience or have streamlined the process.







Siam Bioscience has promised the Public Health Ministry that it will start delivering doses to vaccination units in June. (NNT)























