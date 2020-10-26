Seven quarantined arrivals reported new Covid cases in Thailand

Thailand logged seven new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 who are quarantined arrivals.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported that the seven new cases raised the total cases in the country to 3,743, 3,545 of whom recovered. The death toll was at 59.







All the seven new cases are Thai returnees, one each from Bahrain, Austria, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Turkey and Kuwait.



Meanwhile, Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, acting director-general of the Department of Health, urged tap water producers nationwide to keep the minimum level of chlorine in tap water at 0.5 ppm to help control COVID-19 while the country is receiving visitors.

Besides, he said, tap water producers should keep the sources of raw water clean and free of garbage, especially surgical masks, maintain water mains to ensure they are free of leaks, check the health of their staff, and clean up their production facilities.

Consumers might sense the faint smell of chlorine which was not harmful, he said. Consumers could get rid of the smell by resting tap water in containers before use or including activated carbon in their filtration systems. (TNA)











