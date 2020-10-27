Jefferies has his day in the Pattaya sun

PSC Billabong golf

Mon day, 26th Oct

Phoenix Gold Mountain and Ocean

Stableford

Finally, a dry course to play on. Phoenix Gold was in great condition both Mountain and Ocean loops were as dry as a bone. Before we teed off, the question was asked: do we use winter rules? It was decided to do so, although apart from one or two times it wasn’t necessary at all.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

It was a beautiful day for golf with just a little high cloud and a nice breeze.

We thought today we had the French connection under control with the man of the moment, Thiery Petrement, not having his usual day out, when everything goes where you want it to. Well, his good friend Gerard Lambert took over from him in the prizes, scoring a nice 34 points to take second spot.

Skip Jefferies had his day in the sun, scoring 15 points on the front nine and 25 on the back for 40 points to take the top spot.

There was only one two coming from a perfect shot into the 8th hole by Brian Chapman.

Don’t forget on the 14th of November the Bangkok Beatles are coming to the Billabong so come along for a great night out.











