Thai woman’s bat eating viral video clip triggers serious health concerns

A viral bat-eating video posted by a Thai content creator has triggered criticism, particularly on health concerns. Health officials have officially responded by warning the general public not to eat or handle bats, which are known to be carriers of many diseases.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) warned the general public to refrain from eating bats due to health concerns, particularly the transmission of diseases from bats to humans. This advice was made following a viral video clip on social media platforms showing a Thai woman eating bat soup, which she claims is a delicacy.







The woman in the clip repeatedly said she is not a disease carrier, saying many people also consume this dish.

Dr. Chakkarat Pittayawong-anont, Director of the Epidemiology Division at the DDC, said humans can easily contract diseases from bats when handling the animal. Feces from bats alone are known to be a cause of respiratory infections.

Bats are known as the host of several pathogens, most commonly the Nipah virus and coronaviruses. Fatal outbreaks of the Nipah virus have occurred in Malaysia, as the virus jumps from bats to pigs, then to humans.







Dr. Thiravat Hemachudha, Head of the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Centre, said bats are known to be hosts of several diseases, even when they do not show any symptoms.

He said the transmission of pathogens from bats to humans will likely take place when preparing the bat for cooking, and when the cook touches the animal’s secretion and blood directly. Bat meat that is not well cooked also poses a high risk of disease transmission.

Bats are considered protected wildlife in Thailand, thus making the consumption of bats illegal and punishable by law. (NNT)

































