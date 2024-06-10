Senate elections see victories for key figures amid complaints concerning potential irregularities

Thailand’s district-level Senate elections were smoothly conducted on Sunday (June 9), with notable victories for figures, such as former Prime Minister Somchai Wongsawat and former Election Commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn. The electoral process is set to advance with provincial-level voting on June 16 and will conclude with the national-level vote on June 26. The Election Commission (EC) plans to announce the results for the 200 Senate seats in July.







On Election Day, the EC received around 22 complaints concerning potential irregularities, which are currently under formal investigation. EC Chairman Itthiporn Boonpracong indicated that these inquiries are expected to be completed within 20 days.

To ensure the elections ran smoothly, approximately 17,000 police officers were stationed at polling sites throughout Bangkok. While there were reports of electoral fraud in Nakhon Si Thammarat, no such issues were reported in Bangkok. Candidates seeking to review the election process may request access to footage from security cameras at voting venues.









The preliminary results of Sunday’s voting have been made available at the polling stations and will be posted on the EC’s website within 3 days.

The elections have attracted a diverse range of candidates, from prominent national figures to local leaders in provinces, highlighting a robust democratic engagement across the country. (NNT)





































