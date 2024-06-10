Mercedes-Benz signs 10-year extension contract in car assembly and battery production in Thailand

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed about Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s commitment to promote Thailand as the region’s manufacturing base for EVs and parts. In order to establish the country as Future Mobility Hub in accordance with his vision of IGNITE Thailand, the Prime Minister has instructed concerned agencies to enhance the country’s capacity and competitiveness to accommodate EV manufacturing and regional supply chain. This will make Thailand the region’s valuable option for investment among world’s top investors.







Recently, Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) Ltd (MBT) has signed a 10-year extension contract with its long-time partner Thonburi Automotive Assembly Plant Co Ltd (TAAP) in car assembly and battery production in Thailand. The company also endorses the country’s circular economy concept through supplying the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) with 2 MWh lithium-ion battery cellblocks by July 2024 to support Thai research, development, and technology endeavors, while enhancing Thai personnel capabilities and testing locally produced electric vehicle batteries to meet global standards.







According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister is confident with the Government’s vision and hard work in systematically developing the nation and enhancing its competitiveness and environment conducive to foreign investment. Thailand is ready to become a regional investment hub with all the qualifications investors cannot overlook. He also thanked world’s top investors for having confidence in Thailand.









































