Foreign Minister lands in Russia to attend upcoming ‘BRICS Dialogues with Developing Countries’

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived in Moscow, Russia in preparation for ‘BRICS Dialogues with Developing Countries’ to be held during the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on 11 June 2024 in Nizhny Novgorod. The meeting will focus on sustainable development and global governance in line with the theme of Russia’s chairmanship — ‘Strengthening multilateralism for fair global development and security’.

BRICS is a grouping of 9 developing countries and emerging economies. Thailand has been invited to participate in various BRICS Plus Meetings since 2017. (MFA)






































